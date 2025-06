„Néha többet késik a kép, mint a MÁV” – berágtak a nézők az RTL-re a BL-döntő miatt

13 & 5 – On record (since 2003-04) only Bayern Munich in 2012 (16) have recorded more shots in the first half of a UEFA Champions League final than PSG’s 13, while their five shots on target is the joint-most along with Borussia Dortmund in 2013 and Liverpool in 2022. Dominant. pic.twitter.com/ZcHJEn7B6a