Kiderült, pontosan mekkora esélye van a Fradinak, hogy továbbjusson az Európa-ligában!

🚨 UEL simulations with updated Elo ratings of teams, as of 8 Jan.



Teams are ordered by average expected final position in the table, not on probability to qualify.



We added probability for positions:

▪️ 9-16 = seeded in KO Playoff, 1st leg away

▪️ 17-24 = unseeded, 1st leg… pic.twitter.com/tp9xQu84lX