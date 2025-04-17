Guruló eurók: bődületes összeggel támogatja Brüsszel a magyar ngo-kat

a., Integrity Watch 3.0: Generating Value from Data to Manage Risks and Detect Corruption in Europe (2023. decemberben zárult, kedvezményezett, ISFP) – 36 ezer 464 euró

b., Empower European Citizens to Speak Up Against Corruption (2023. decemberben zárult, kedvezményezett, ISFP) – 26 ezer 752,14 euró

c., Active Local Citizens for an Accountable Europe (2019. januárban zárult, koordinátor, EFC) – 150 ezer euró

d., Promoting Common Values Across Europe (2021. augusztusban zárult, koordinátor, EFC) – 148 ezer 680 euró

e., Promotion of Participation and Citizenship in Europe through the „Advocacy and Legal Advice Centres (ALACs)” of Transparency International (2012. októberben zárult, kedvezményezett, FP7) – 60 ezer 114 euró

f., Exchange of expertise in identifying fraud risks to protect EU financial interests (2018. októberben zárult, koordinátor, HERC) – 40 ezer 505,92 euró

g., New European Antifraud Landscape in Hungary: Challenges and Missed Opportunities (2021. áprilisban zárult, koordinátor, HERC) – 57 ezer 306,85 euró

A Transparency a fentiek mellett az Európai Csalás Elleni Hivataltól (OLAF) 2013-ban 46 ezer 114, 2016-ban 47 ezer 988 euró támogatásban részesült.

3., Magyar Helsinki Bizottság: legalább 1 millió 370 ezer 167 euró

A szervezet tizenhét támogatási projektben vett, illetve vesz részt, ebből négyben koordinátorként, tizenháromban kedvezményezettként.

a., Strengthening the rights of persons suspected or accused of crime through National Human Rights Institutions (2019. decemberben zárult, kedvezményezett, JUST) – 20 ezer 419,88 euró

b., Trial Waiver Systems in Europe (2021. októberben zárult, kedvezményezett, JUST) – 30 ezer 259,60 euró

c., Guardianship Advanced INstruments for child protection in Europe (2019. szeptemberben zárult, kedvezményezett, REC) – 58 ezer 550,40 euró

d., DIGItalisation of defence RIGHTS in criminal proceedings (2025. februárban zárul, kedvezményezett, JUST2027) – 62 ezer 799,16 euró

e., Fighting unconscious bias and discrimination of Roma people in the criminal justice system (2020. decemberben zárult, kedvezményezett, REC) – 59 ezer 519,39 euró

f., Access to justice for victims of violent crime suffered in detention (2019. decemberben zárult, kedvezményezett, JUST) – 28 ezer 034,77 euró

g., The importance of appearances: How suspects and accused persons are presented in the courtroom, in public and in the media (2019. júniusban zárult, koordinátor, JUST) – 76 ezer 075,65 euró

h., Demystifying Justice: Training for justice actors on the use of plain language and developing clear and accessible Letters of Rights (2021. februárban zárult, koordinátor, JUST) – 130 ezer 886,68 euró

i., Procedural rights observed by the Camera - Audiovisual recording of interrogations in the EU (2019. júniusban zárult, koordinátor, JUST) – 74 ezer 437,76 euró

j., Strengthening the rights of LGBTIQ detainees in the EU (2025. szeptemberben zárul, kedvezményezett, JUST2027) – 49 ezer 182,00 euró

k., Improving judicial cooperation across the EU through harmonised detention standards – the role of National Preventive Mechanisms (2021. márciusban zárult, kedvezményezett, JUST) – 93 ezer 235,52 euró

l., Effective Legal Assistance in Pre-Trial Detention Decision-Making (2019. októberben zárult, kedvezményezett, JUST) – 55 ezer 759,84 euró

m., Promoting non-discriminatory alternatives to imprisonment across Europe (2023. márciusban zárult, kedvezményezett, JUST) – 56 ezer 672,55 euró

n., Respond to Emerging Dissensus: SuPranational Instruments and Norms of European democracy (2025. augusztusban zárul, kedvezményezett, HORIZON) – 213 ezer 500,00 euró

o., Children’s Alternatives to Detention protecting their Rights in Europe (CADRE) (2023. januárban zárult, kedvezményezett, AMIF) – 5 ezer 103,90 euró

p., Strategic Litigation for Rights in Europe: Building Knowledge, Skills and Connections for Legal Practitioners to Use the EU Charter of Fundamental Rights (STARLIGHT) (2024. szeptemberben zárul, kedvezményezett, CERV) – 59 ezer 804,23 euró

r., Making the EU Charter a leading human rights litigation tool in Hungary (2024. novemberben zárult, koordinátor, CERV) – 118 ezer 569,37 euró

s., Restorative and victim-centred approach to mitigate hate and (violent) extremism (JUST) – 59 ezer 742,00 euró (2026 októberében zárul)

t., Procedural Rights in Central Europe. Implementation of the EU Directives on procedural rights with regard to persons from vulnerable groups in Poland and in Hungary (JUST) – 42 ezer 555,00 (2026 augusztusában zárul)