04. 17.
csütörtök
Guruló eurók: bődületes összeggel támogatja Brüsszel a magyar ngo-kat

2025. április 17. 15:26

A legtöbb pénzhez, 50 millió 192 ezer euróhoz – különböző kutatási projekteken keresztül – a Közép-Európai Egyetem (CEU) jutott, a többi szervezet csaknem 12,2 millió eurón osztozott.

2025. április 17. 15:26
Magyarországi ngo-k uniós támogatása
Almási B. Csaba
Almási B. Csaba

A magyar érdekek szempontjából kiemelt jelentőségű ügyekben politikailag aktív hazai nem kormányzati entitások – beleértve az ngo-kat – 2014 után legalább 62 millió 386 ezer euró – mintegy 25 milliárd forint – uniós pénzügyi támogatást kaptak – derül ki az Európai Bizottság (EB) által kezelt EU-s programokra vonatkozó adatokat tartalmazó legfőbb online adatbázisban (Funding & Tenders Portal – FTP ) található információkból, valamint az ezek visszaellenőrzése és kiegészítése céljából létrejött pénzügyi átláthatósági rendszer (Financial Transparency System – FTS ) adataiból.

A vizsgált szervezetek közül 

a legtöbb pénzhez, 50 millió 192 ezer euróhoz (20 milliárd forint) – különböző kutatási projekteken keresztül – a Közép-Európai Egyetem (CEU) jutott, a többi szervezet csaknem 12,2 millió eurón osztozott, amely mintegy ötmilliárd forint. 

Ugyanakkor nem jelenthető ki teljes bizonyossággal, hogy ezen összegeken túl nem kaptak-e egyéb támogatásokat az ngo-k, hiszen az FTP és az FTS adatai olykor-olykor hiányosak, másfelől az uniós pénzügyi alapokat fragmentáltan kezelik, továbbá a transzparencia követelményeinek sem mindig felelnek meg teljeskörűen. 

Az FTS regisztere például nem naprakész, csak 2023-ig lehet visszakeresni rajta, míg az FTP portálján több program és azok pénzügyi adatai már nem elérhetőek. Ráadásul az adatbázisok nem teszik lehetővé a különböző szervezetek közötti pénzmozgások ellenőrzését sem. 

Az adatbázisok alapján tehát csak az igazolható, hogy a vizsgált entitások a 2014. évet követően legalább az adott összegű uniós pénzügyi támogatásban részesültek.

Ezek alapján az is megállapítható, hogy az EB regiszterei nem koherensek és sok esetben kisebb eltéréseket mutatnak, amelyek további átláthatósági kérdéseket vetnek fel a Bizottság forráskiosztási mechanizmusai és az európai ngo-finanszírozás kapcsán. A két adatbázisban nagyjából megegyeznek a pénzügyi adatok, ugyanakkor nem világos, esetenként miért mutatnak különbségeket. Mindez komoly transzparenciakérdéseket vet fel azzal kapcsolatban, hogy a Bizottság miként használja fel az európai adófizetők pénzét és hogyan számol el annak felhasználásával.

 

Mely magyarországi ngo-k kaptak támogatást?

 

1., Amnesty International Magyarország: legalább 412 ezer 872 euró 

A szervezet öt támogatási projektben vett, illetve vesz részt, ebből kettőben koordinátorként, háromban kedvezményezettként.

Ezt is ajánljuk a témában

a., Wishing Well: Improving the Health and Wellbeing of Transgender People in Hungary (kedvezményezett, CERV) – A program 2026. áprilisában zárul: 36  ezer 905 euró 
b., Stop online violence against women and girls by changing attituDes and Behaviour of Young people through huMan rights Education (2024. áprilisban lezárult, kedvezményezett, REC) – 56 ezer  859,80 euró
c., Expanding young people's opportunities to gender-atypical occupations (2024. decemberben zárult, koordinátor, CERV) – 122  ezer 801,28 euró 
d., Creating Inclusive Spaces through Human Rights Education and Alternative Learning Journeys (2024. áprilisában zárult, koordinátor /a Háttér Társaság, a Labrisz Leszbikus Egyesület és a Szivárvány Misszió Alapítvány részvétele mellett/, CERV) – 75 ezer 641,72 euró
e., Stop gender-based violence by addressing masculinities and changing behaviour of young people through human rights education (2024. augusztusban zárult, kedvezményezett, CERV) – 120 ezer 663,90 euró

 

2., Transparency International Magyarország: legalább 613 ezer 925 euró

A szervezet hét támogatási projektben vett, illetve vesz részt, ebből négyben koordinátorként, háromban kedvezményezettként.

Ezt is ajánljuk a témában

a., Integrity Watch 3.0: Generating Value from Data to Manage Risks and Detect Corruption in Europe (2023. decemberben zárult, kedvezményezett, ISFP) – 36 ezer 464 euró
b., Empower European Citizens to Speak Up Against Corruption (2023. decemberben zárult, kedvezményezett, ISFP) – 26  ezer 752,14 euró
c., Active Local Citizens for an Accountable Europe (2019. januárban zárult, koordinátor, EFC) – 150 ezer euró
d., Promoting Common Values Across Europe (2021. augusztusban zárult, koordinátor, EFC) – 148 ezer 680 euró
e., Promotion of Participation and Citizenship in Europe through the „Advocacy and Legal Advice Centres (ALACs)” of Transparency International (2012. októberben zárult, kedvezményezett, FP7) – 60 ezer 114 euró
f., Exchange of expertise in identifying fraud risks to protect EU financial interests (2018. októberben zárult, koordinátor, HERC) – 40 ezer 505,92 euró
g., New European Antifraud Landscape in Hungary: Challenges and Missed Opportunities (2021. áprilisban zárult, koordinátor, HERC) – 57 ezer 306,85 euró

A Transparency a fentiek mellett az Európai Csalás Elleni Hivataltól (OLAF) 2013-ban 46 ezer 114, 2016-ban 47 ezer 988 euró támogatásban részesült.

 

3., Magyar Helsinki Bizottság: legalább 1 millió 370 ezer 167 euró

A szervezet tizenhét támogatási projektben vett, illetve vesz részt, ebből négyben koordinátorként, tizenháromban kedvezményezettként.
a., Strengthening the rights of persons suspected or accused of crime through National Human Rights Institutions (2019. decemberben zárult, kedvezményezett, JUST) – 20 ezer 419,88 euró
b., Trial Waiver Systems in Europe (2021. októberben zárult, kedvezményezett, JUST) – 30 ezer 259,60 euró 
c., Guardianship Advanced INstruments for child protection in Europe (2019. szeptemberben zárult, kedvezményezett, REC) – 58 ezer 550,40 euró
d., DIGItalisation of defence RIGHTS in criminal proceedings (2025. februárban zárul, kedvezményezett, JUST2027) – 62  ezer 799,16 euró
e., Fighting unconscious bias and discrimination of Roma people in the criminal justice system (2020. decemberben zárult, kedvezményezett, REC) – 59 ezer 519,39 euró 
f., Access to justice for victims of violent crime suffered in detention (2019. decemberben zárult, kedvezményezett, JUST) – 28 ezer 034,77 euró
g., The importance of appearances: How suspects and accused persons are presented in the courtroom, in public and in the media (2019. júniusban zárult, koordinátor, JUST) – 76 ezer 075,65 euró
h., Demystifying Justice: Training for justice actors on the use of plain language and developing clear and accessible Letters of Rights (2021. februárban zárult, koordinátor, JUST) – 130 ezer 886,68 euró
i., Procedural rights observed by the Camera - Audiovisual recording of interrogations in the EU (2019. júniusban zárult, koordinátor, JUST) – 74 ezer 437,76 euró
j., Strengthening the rights of LGBTIQ detainees in the EU (2025. szeptemberben zárul, kedvezményezett, JUST2027) – 49 ezer 182,00 euró
k., Improving judicial cooperation across the EU through harmonised detention standards – the role of National Preventive Mechanisms (2021. márciusban zárult, kedvezményezett, JUST) – 93 ezer 235,52 euró
l., Effective Legal Assistance in Pre-Trial Detention Decision-Making (2019. októberben zárult, kedvezményezett, JUST) – 55 ezer 759,84 euró
m., Promoting non-discriminatory alternatives to imprisonment across Europe (2023. márciusban zárult, kedvezményezett, JUST) – 56 ezer 672,55 euró
n., Respond to Emerging Dissensus: SuPranational Instruments and Norms of European democracy (2025. augusztusban zárul, kedvezményezett, HORIZON) – 213 ezer 500,00 euró
o., Children’s Alternatives to Detention protecting their Rights in Europe (CADRE) (2023. januárban zárult, kedvezményezett, AMIF) – 5  ezer 103,90 euró
p., Strategic Litigation for Rights in Europe: Building Knowledge, Skills and Connections for Legal Practitioners to Use the EU Charter of Fundamental Rights (STARLIGHT) (2024. szeptemberben zárul, kedvezményezett, CERV) – 59 ezer 804,23 euró
r., Making the EU Charter a leading human rights litigation tool in Hungary (2024. novemberben zárult, koordinátor, CERV) – 118 ezer 569,37 euró
s., Restorative and victim-centred approach to mitigate hate and (violent) extremism (JUST) – 59 ezer 742,00 euró (2026 októberében zárul)
t., Procedural Rights in Central Europe. Implementation of the EU Directives on procedural rights with regard to persons from vulnerable groups in Poland and in Hungary (JUST) – 42 ezer 555,00 (2026 augusztusában zárul)

Ezt is ajánljuk a témában

A fentiek mellett  a szervezet az FTS adatai alapján az Európai Bizottság Igazságügyért és Fogyasztóvédelemért felelős főigazgatósága (DG JUST) részéről 2015 és 2017 között „Article 7 – Ensuring access to case materials in Hungary” céllal 75 ezer 060 euró  támogatásban részesült.

 

4., Társaság a Szabadságjogokért (TASZ): legalább 106 ezer 813 euró

A szervezet három támogatási projektben vett, illetve vesz részt, mindháromban kedvezményezettként.

a., Evaluation, monitoring and motivation of voter mobilization campaigns by civil society organizations (2022. júniusban zárult, kedvezményezett, REC) – 17 ezer 846,74 euró
b., Assisting Evidence-based Communication and Campaigning Strategies to enable Safe Civic Space in Europe (2025. szeptemberben zárul, kedvezményezett, CERV) – 21 ezer 065,63 euró
c., Making the EU Charter a leading human rights litigation tool in Hungary (2024. novemberben zárul, kedvezményezett /a Magyar Helsinki Bizottság mellett a projekt másik résztvevője/, CERV) – 67  ezer 900,16 euró

 

5., Menedék – Migránsokat Segítő Egyesület: legalább 682 ezer 338 euró

Az egyesület öt támogatási projektben vett, illetve vesz részt, mindegyikben kedvezményezettként.

a., City for everybody - building responsible action for inclusive local communities (CIFER) (2025. márciusban zárult, kedvezményezett, CERV) – 86 ezer 059,45 euró
b., Arrival infrastructures as sites of integration for recent newcomers (2025. júliusban zárul, kedvezményezett, HORIZON 2020) – 141 575,00 euró
c., Reshaping Attention and Inclusion Strategies for Distinctively vulnerable people among the forcibly displaced (2022. júniusban zárult, kedvezményezett, HORIZON 2020) – 236 ezer 187,00 euró
d., Social Inclusion and Access to Basic Services of Third-Country Nationals (2024. decemberben zárult, kedvezményezett, AMIF) – 148 ezer 41,99 euró
e., Refugee, Education, And Children Mental health IN Development: Empowering children, parents and teachers in promoting and protecting refugee, migrant and minority children’s mental health (2026. decemberéig tart, CERV) – 70 ezer 475,09  euró

 

6., Háttér Társaság: legalább 769 ezer 755 euró

A szervezet tizenhét támogatási projektben vett, illetve vesz részt, négyben koordinátorként és tizenháromban kedvezményezettként.

Ezt is ajánljuk a témában

a., JUST EU: equality and justice for LGBTI citizens though strategic litigation (2023. júniusban zárult, kedvezményezett, JUST) – 35 ezer 874,96 euró
b., Call it hate: Raising awareness of anti-lgbt hate crima (2019. decemberben zárult, kedvezményezett, REC) – 64 ezer 918,00 euró
c., United in Diversity: Mainstreaming LGBTQI equality in the work of professional organizations in Hungary (2023. decemberben zárult, koordinátor, CERV) – 73 ezer 326,53 euró
d., Wishing Well: Improving the Health and Wellbeing of Transgender People in Hungary (koordinátor /az Amnesty International Magyarország és a Szabadnem Közéleti Egyesület részvétele mellett/, CERV) – az adatbázis hiányos
e., Building professional capacity to combat discrimination against and better meet the needs of Intersex Persons (2022. februárban zárult, kedvezményezett, REC) – 29 ezer 858,14 euró
f., Inclusion4All: Trans, Intersex and Nonbinary People at Work (2022. novemberben zárult, koordinátor, REC) – 47 ezer 936,85 euró
g., Empowering LGBTIQ children in vulnerable contexts to combat violence across Europe (2024. januárban zárult, kedvezményezett, CERV) – 49 ezer 414,05 euró
h., Developing a working method to support LGTBI victims of GBV by integrating gender and sexual diversity (2020. januárban zárult, kedvezményezett, REC) – 61 ezer 11,22 euró
i., Open Doors: Promoting Inclusive and Competent Health Care for LGBTI People (2022. februárban zárult, koordinátor, REC) – 63 ezer 344,00 euró
j., Creating Inclusive Spaces through Human Rights Education and Alternative Learning Journeys (2024. áprilisban zárult, kedvezményezett, CERV) – 47 ezer 543,31 euró
k., WeAreHere: Improving the social acceptance of LGBTQI People in Hungary via community empowerment and awareness raising (2019. decemberben zárult, kedvezményezett /a Magyar Leszbikus, Meleg, Biszexuális és Transznemű Szövetség koordinálásával, a Szivárvány Misszió Alapítvány és a Szimpozion Baráti Társaság Meleg, Leszbikus, Biszexuális és Transznemű Fiatalok Kulturális, Oktatási és Szabadidős Közhasznú Egyesülete részvétele mellett/, REC) – 29 ezer 883,82 euró
l., Monitoring and Reporting for Safer Online Environments (2024. decemberben zárult, kedvezményezett, CERV) – 25 ezer 972,00 euró
m., Improving the assistance of victims of hate crimes through a victim-centered and intersectional approach (2024. áprilisban zárult, kedvezményezett, JUST2027) – 59 ezer 773,41 euró
n., Tackling anti-LGBT hate speech and hate crime (2020. októberben zárult, kedvezményezett, REC) – 30 ezer 816,00 euró
o., Changing social attitudes towards gender diversity in children across Europe (2021. szeptemberben zárult, kedvezményezett, REC) – 38 ezer 377,90 euró
p., CORE - Community Response to End Inequalities (2025. decemberben zárul, kedvezményezett, EU4Health Programme) – 63 ezer 451,66 euró
q., Enhancing the capacity of civil society organisations to support victims of anti-LGBTQI hate crimes (2026. februárban zárul, kedvezményezett, CERV) – 48 ezer 252,98 euró

 

7., Magyarországi Európa Társaság: legalább 273 ezer 360 euró 

A szervezet két támogatási projektben vett, illetve vesz részt, mindkettőben kedvezményezettként.

a., Fostering capacity building for civic resilience and participation: Dialogic communication ethics and accountability (2026. májusban zárul, kedvezményezett, HORIZON) – 223 ezer 500 euró
b., Mothers of Europe (2026. februárban zárul, kedvezményezett, CERV) – 49 ezer  860 euró

 

8., Ökotárs Alapítvány: legalább 3 millió 732 ezer 191 euró

Az alapítvány négy támogatási projektben vett, illetve vesz részt, háromban koordinátorként és egyben kedvezményezettként.

Ezt is ajánljuk a témában

a., Evaluation, monitoring and motivation of voter mobilization campaigns by civil society organizations (2022. júniusban zárult, koordinátor /a Társaság a Szabadságjogokért, a Civil Kollégium Alapítvány és az emberség erejével CUM VIRTUTE HUMANITATIS Alapítvány részvétele mellett/, REC) – 71 ezer 365 euró
b., Monitoring Action for Civic Space (MACS) (2026. februárban zárul, kedvezményezett, CERV) – 34 ezer 828,82 euró
c., Grant and capacity support program to Hungarian civil society for the protection and promotion of EU values (2026. májusban zárul, koordinátor /a Közösségfejlesztők Egyesülete, a Kárpátok Alapítvány és az Autonómia Alapítvány részvételével, összesen mintegy 4 millió euró támogatással/, CERV) – 3 millió 436 ezer 513 euró 
d., Reclaim our civic space! - Central-European civic cooperation towards a comprehensive EU policy on civil society (2020. februárban zárult, koordinátor, EFC) – 150 ezer euró

A fentiek mellett az Európai Bizottság egyik ügynöksége részéről 2018 és 2022 között 7 ezer 435 euró , valamint 32 ezer 49 euró  összegű támogatásokban részesült a szervezet.

 

9., K-Monitor Közhasznú Egyesület: legalább 149  ezer 656 euró

Az egyesület egy támogatási projekt kedvezményezettje.

Ezt is ajánljuk a témában

a., Reducing Corruption Risks with Data (2021. júniusban zárult, kedvezményezett, ISFP) – 85 ezer 109,94 euró

Az FTS adataiból az derül ki, hogy az egyesület a fentiek mellett az Európai Bizottság egyik főigazgatóságától 2020-ban 17 ezer 497 eurót kapott, majd 2022-ben 15 ezer eurót az „Expert assessment of the measures undertaken by Hungary for the improvement of the framework conditions for the effective delivery of cohesion policy” nevű projektért, illetve 32 ezer 49 eurós támogatásban részesült.
 
 (folytatjuk)

Nyitóképünk: Mandiner-infografika
 


 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


 

 

 

 

 

Szerintem
2025. április 17. 16:18
Régebben még titokban működtek az ilyen idegen ügynökök, kémek és jól rá is basztak, ha lebuktak. Mára már határtalan a pofátlanságuk.
sozlib_abschaum
2025. április 17. 16:15
Na már ez is valami, itt a magyarországi terrorszervezeteinek listája!
Burdisgarage
2025. április 17. 16:12
Aktivizmus a javából.
Szerintem
2025. április 17. 16:12
Mitől lenne civil szervezet, amit politikai okból pénzelnek? Az ilyen, senki által meg nem választott, de pártként működő, politikai ügynök szervezet.
