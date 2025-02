Nesze neked, Carragher! – Szoboszlai a pályán beszélt, és ezt most mindenki látta-hallotta (VIDEÓ)

🌟 | PLAYER OF THE MATCH



Dominik Szoboszlai v Tottenham:



👌 66 touches

⚽️ 1 goal

🎯 5 shots/2 on target

🎁 2 big chances created

🔑 5 key passes

👟 36/40 accurate passes

💨 2/3 successful dribbles

⚔️ 7/14 duels won

🦵 3 tackles

📈 9.2 Sofascore Rating



An outstanding… pic.twitter.com/VTbI6FnQ9j