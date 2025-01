„Az egyik legjobb, amit valaha láttam” – hatalmas elismerést kapott Szoboszlai, nem is akárkitől (VIDEÓ)

Szoboszlai was absolutely sensational on #BRELIV, as he had 7 shots, 33/30 accurate passes (91%), 51 touches (8 inside the box), 6 passes into final third, 2/2 accurate long balls & 5 recoveries! 🔥



He's certainly a key player in Slot's #LFC! 👏pic.twitter.com/lt6y1UBE8X