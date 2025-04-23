1. »De jure« U.S. recognition of Russian control in Crimea.

2. »De-facto recognition« of the Russia's occupation of nearly all of Luhansk oblast and the occupied portions of Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia.

3. A promise that Ukraine will not become a member of NATO. The text notes that Ukraine could become part of the European Union.

4. The lifting of sanctions imposed since 2014.

5. Enhanced economic cooperation with the U.S., particularly in the energy and industrial sectors.

Ukrajna kapja – ezt én mondom, nem az Axios, és ez a legfontosabb: nem veszítene még több területet és ember...ezt vhogy kifelejtik. Kapná a »hajlandók« biztonsági garanciáját (hogy az mit ér az USA nélkül, inkább nem mondom), kisebb területeket Harkivban és szerintem Szumiban is, szabad hajózás a Dnyeperen, újjáépítési segély, az USA ellenőrzi a Zap atomerőművet. (ez nagyon meglepő, hiába mondják régen, kb lehetetlen)

1. »A robust security guarantee« involving an ad hoc group of European countries and potentially also like-minded non-European countries. The document is vague in terms of how this peacekeeping operation would function and does not mention any U.S. participation.

2. The return of the small part of Kharkiv oblast Russia has occupied.

3. Unimpeded passage of the Dnieper River, which runs along the front line in parts of southern Ukraine.

4. Compensation and assistance for rebuilding, though the document does not say where the funding will come from.

5. The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant — the largest such facility in Europe — will be considered as Ukrainian territory but operated by the U.S., with electricity supplied to both Ukraine and Russia.

Ha a lélektanilag érthető ukrán hozzállást félre lehetne tenni a Krím elismerése kapcsán (nem lehet, az ember/politika nem így működik), akkor racionálisan nézve ez kb. a max amit Ukrajna elérhet – sőt Zap erőmű kapcsán meglepő, hogy az orosz feladna valamit, ami az övé, tehát »jobb« a lehetségesnél. Azaz igent kellene rá mondani – de nem lehet.

Egyébként a partvonalról nézve tényleg nem egy rossz javaslat. Ennél a következő biztosan rosszabb lesz, mert az oroszok minden nap nettó területet foglalnak.

Saját értékelés: ha ez az egész igaz, az oroszok csak azért mentek bele, hogy az ukránok egy újabb csapdába essenek. Ennél az ajánlatnál ugyanis az oroszok jobban állnak. Hogy az ukránok »viszik el a balhét«, meg is történik, ahogy nézem, mert ugye miattuk lett törölve Rubio látogatása. Nem lennék az ukrán tárgyalók helyében, egyszerűen nem léphetnek jót.”

