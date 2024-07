Ennyit tudunk eddig Putyin nyári offenzívájáról: itt tart jelenleg az orosz hadsereg

As of the end of June, 🇷🇺 occupies a total of 17.57% (+0.01%) of Ukraine, including Crimea and the areas of Donetsk and Luhansk occupied before 2022.



This represents a net gain by 🇷🇺 of approximately 50km². This is the 8th consecutive month of net 🇷🇺 advances. pic.twitter.com/Si6gKWagTr