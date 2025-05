Immár hivatalos: hosszabbított BL-győztes magyar kapusával a Barcelona!

🚨🔵🔴 Barcelona young GK Aron Yaakobishvili has signed new deal at the club until June 2028, there with agent Pini Zahavi as @JijantesFC reported.



The plan is for Yaakobishvili to leave on loan next season, play on regular basis then return as part of Barça long term project. pic.twitter.com/1yV6HXG3XK