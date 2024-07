„Támogatod a gyerekek gyilkolását? Te kib*szott k*csög. Szerinted nem ütök meg egy k*csögöt?” – íme a svéd közbiztonság (VIDEÓ)

BREAKING:



Swedish police confirms that 3 participants of the Malmö Gay Pride Parade in Sweden were beaten up for wearing Stars of David.



The migrant men who attacked them said:



- “Do you support killing children?”

- “You f*cking f*ggots”

- “You think I won’t hit a f*g?”



🇸🇪🇮🇱 pic.twitter.com/fa4OoMpKzM