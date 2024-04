Ez már a vég kezdete? Újabb ukrán településen tűzték ki az orosz zászlót

❗️🇷🇺🇺🇦 Kupyansk direction

7pm, April 28, 2024



Soldiers of the 272nd regiment of the 47th Armored Division of the Russian Armed Forces have established control over at least the eastern part of Kislovka and planted the Russian flag there. Apparently, units of the 104th brigade of… pic.twitter.com/bRTTkin778