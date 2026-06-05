Huge Media Manipulation Scandal Rocks Hungary, Implicating Péter Magyar’s Camp

Holló thus admitted that he had intentionally pushed certain news items down in the rankings on his aggregation sites in order to reduce their impact.

Then, as he put it, he realized that simply pushing content that he regarded as propaganda downward was not enough. „Because the algorithms will highlight articles anyway based on the popularity of a website. In other words, within a media outlet (call it Fictional Propaganda Site) it is not enough to downgrade the smear articles based on their content; you also have to boost other materials. For example, a sports article, a science article, or celebrity news published there. Then the editor of Fictional Site sees traffic coming in, and it will perform well on Facebook too. (...) Later I even rewrote the algorithm accordingly.”

It is important to note that there was no clear definition of what constituted propaganda, nor were any guiding principles publicly established. As a result, there is a possibility that Holló made these decisions entirely on his own – as a secret, influential supporter of a political party, who apparently kept his political preferences and intentions hidden from both his readers and his business partners.