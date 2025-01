Amerikába vinnék a Fradi kulcsemberét – az Üllői úton nem tudnak róla

Sources: Houston Dynamo are in talks to sign 🇮🇱 Israeli Int’l Mohamed Abu Fani from Ferencvaros 🇭🇺.



Ferencvaros 🇭🇺 is asking for a minimum of $4 million transfer fee and Abu Fani would join as a DP player.#HoustonDynamo pic.twitter.com/6u5ZLorevS