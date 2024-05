A Ferencváros sztárja elmondta, miért választaná a magyar válogatottat

🇧🇷 Marquinhos played really well once again! He’s having a very good season.



V Kisvárda:



⏰ 88 Minutes

🔑 4 Key passes

☄️ 3 Long balls (2 Acc.)

🪄 5 Dribble attempts (4 Succ.)

🧱 14 Duels (won 10)

❌ Was fouled 3 times pic.twitter.com/iC94hxUaVa