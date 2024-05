Tankkal együtt dezertált és átállt az oroszokhoz egy ukrán katona (VIDEÓ)

🇷🇺🇺🇦🚨‼️ WOW: A Ukranian soldier ran in a tank to the Russian side!



Maxim stole the Ukranian T-64 tank because he thought it would be safer to get to the Russian positions, where he was expected in advance by prior agreement.



No one shot in his back, since for the Ukranian… pic.twitter.com/LYwiSSJigo