BREAKING:



Poland signed another major military deal today, buying 700 heavy Infantry Fighting Vehicles.



The new Polish 50-ton IFV will be armed with an automatic 40-mm ZSSW turret and Spike anti-tank missiles.



It will complement the 1400 Borsuk IFVs Poland is also buying



