Putyin Elon Muskot méltatta: szerinte „ritkán születik ilyen ember a történelemben”

🇷🇺🇺🇸 PUTIN COMPARES ELON TO SOVIET SPACE LEGEND



Speaking to Russian students, Putin said guys like Elon “don’t appear often.”



He called Elon the modern-day Sergei Korolev—the brains behind the USSR’s space race.



Korolev was the brains behind the USSR’s leap into space—and now… https://t.co/7EOsVq8fR3 pic.twitter.com/T3ekT7GnWE