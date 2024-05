Klopp keze alatt klasszissá érett, Slot rendszerében a világ legjobbjai közé emelkedhet Szoboszlai

Julian Jenner, who worked with Arne Slot as a coach at AZ: “I think he [Szoboszlai] will be even better than he is now. He’s going to have a coach who likes to play in the opponent’s half and be very creative.



"I think he will play a big part next season."