Megszégyenítő üzenetet kapott lehetséges utódjától David Pressman

The Hungarians are already free from tyranny. David, please stop with this non-sense. You've done so much damage to the USA-Hungary relationship but we will fix all of this on January 20, 2025. 🇺🇲🤝🇭🇺@realDonaldTrump @michaelgwaltz@PM_ViktorOrban @BalazsOrban_HU @zoltanspox https://t.co/rzAt9rLoqK