Egy brit politikai tanácsadó elmagyarázza, miért lehet a Fidesz 14 éve hatalmon

How does a political party stay in power for 14 years, and remain intellectually fresh? Diary from Budapest, and six lessons British ministers could learn from Hungary...https://t.co/NZuXx6CWbS



Cc: @BalazsOrban_HU, @FerencKumin, @BalazsHidveghi, @EduardHabsburg pic.twitter.com/xNW7xR9xTI