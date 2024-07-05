Ft
Nicolas Sarkozy Orbán Viktor Hungary

Hungary’s prime minister is doing the right thing – Nicolas Sarkozy told Mandiner on Orban's trip to Moscow

2024. július 05. 14:24

According to the former French president, who has long maintaine an excellent relationship with Orban, restoring communication channels is the first step on the road to peace.

2024. július 05. 14:24

Photo: GONZALO FUENTES / POOL / AFP

 

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Viktor Orban went on a peace mission to Kyiv, where he held talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky; reportedly, the prime minister also paid a visit to Moscow on Friday for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The Hungarian news portal Mandiner reached out to former French President Nicolas Sarkozy to comment on the Hungarian prime minister's diplomatic efforts to end the war in Ukraine. Orban has long maintained a good relatonship with the French head of state, who governed France from 2007 to 2012. This is one of the reasons why, according to Mandiner’s source, the Hungarian prime minister consulted with the former French president about his Friday trip to Moscow.

Mandiner has contacted Nicolas Sarkozy, who told the portal that:

“There is no military solution to the Russian-Ukrainian war. Peace can only be achieved through diplomatic negotiations. At the end of the day, it will be up to the parties to decide. But the first step is to restore the channels of communication. The Hungarian prime minister is doing the right when he is working on this,”

Nicolas Sarkozy said.

***

 

