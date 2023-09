Videón, ahogy az oroszok leszedik az ukránok profi drónját

A Ukrainian “UJ-22 Airborne” multi-purpose unmanned aircraft system was destroyed by an Russian Mi-28, which hit it, most likely, with its chin-mounted Shipunov 2A42 30mm auto cannon.

This is the 2nd confirmed Loss of this type.@LotA_IL @oryxspioenkop @AbraxasSpa @aloha9916 pic.twitter.com/V9NA7dsDqJ