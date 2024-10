Újabb részletek derültek ki a magyar válogatott meccse után történtekről – a bosnyák huligánok állig felfegyverkezve támadtak (VIDEÓ)

14.10.2024, Bosnia and Herzegovina🇧🇦 - Hungary🇭🇺,



Info Celik Zenica: Celik Zenica about 40 people mix age attacked Pécs Hungary after the game. Hungarians run away, few of them got KO's, check more here: https://t.co/fIWTwOxJfl pic.twitter.com/NNyxvfr1VW