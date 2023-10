Gladden Pappin csattanós választ adott az Orbánt kritizálóknak

😱Oh no! @PM_ViktorOrban met Xi Jinping.



There’s a certain sad class of pundit who thinks it’s a big “gotcha” to find other leaders shaking hands.



News flash to my American friends: the world isn’t unipolar anymore. The future will be won through cooperation, development &… https://t.co/6TmzJT2shq pic.twitter.com/2JgR6GjtgK