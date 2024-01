Kaotikus Németországban kezdődik a kézi Eb – de mi lesz a magyarokkal?

𝐅𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐰𝐚𝐲 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐛𝐢𝐠𝐠𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐛𝐚𝐥𝐥 𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫!

The court is in place and so are our hopes for the #ehfeuro2024! A record-breaking 50,000+ fans will attend Düsseldorf's MERKUR Spiel-Arena on 10 January - it's going to be amazing! pic.twitter.com/uPLGlnxj1F