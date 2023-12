Új csodafegyvert villantottak az ukránok, ezzel fejtörést okozhatnak Putyinnak! (VIDEÓ)

⚡️The first shots of the test flight of the new 🇺🇦Ukrainian kamikaze UAV AQ 400 "Scythe"



The price of the drone starts at $15,000, it has a plywood body and can carry 32 kg of explosives. The declared range, which is hard to believe, is 750-950 km



Currently, production is about… pic.twitter.com/sjyebuexHj