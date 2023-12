Merész ötletük volt az ukránoknak, legendás kétéltű páncélos veszett oda (VIDEÓ)

A 🇳🇱-supplied BvS-10 All-Terrain Tracked Amphibious Armoured Vehicle was destroyed by Drone dropped Munition on the Russian side of Kherson.



Claimed Location:



46.6786442,32.8286931



This marks the first confirmed Loss of this Vehicle out of 28(4th Picture example of Vehicle) pic.twitter.com/fwnbruSbhk