Látványos videón az orosz csapatok előrenyomulása

📸GIF of Russia's offensive slog on Avdiivka after two months.



Since launching a major offensive on Avdiika on OCT 10, Russian forces:



- Gained ~11.1 sqkm

- Advanced 1.5-2 km on the northern flank

- Advanced 1.5 km on the southern flank

- Lost at least 221 vehicles as of NOV 10 pic.twitter.com/QboXvYRFuE