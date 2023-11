Rodrigo Ballester üzent: Elég a hülyeségből, Daniel Freund!

Cut the crap @daniel_freund 🤮🤮🤮 Last time I spoke to a Jewish representative, he told they speak to all European parties except one: @europeangreens . Guess why?



Stop banalising this tragedy, Jews are 1000 safer in 🇭🇺 thanks to @PM_ViktorOrban than in 🇩🇪. https://t.co/YXPZFWOTfA