„Korrupció a javából!” – megjött a döntés Mbappé brutális szabálytalansága után

🚨 𝐎𝐅𝐅𝐈𝐂𝐈𝐀𝐋: Kylian Mbappé will be suspended for "ONE" game for his brutal, potentially career-ending tackle on Alavés’ Antonio Blanco.



This is the Madrid League. One of the most shameful decisions in recent history. Corruption at its finest! 💵 pic.twitter.com/ZrmrKKfnnO