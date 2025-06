Meloniék bojkottja bedöntötte az olasz népszavazást: itt vannak a részvételi adatok

Italy, national referenda on Labour and Citizenship:



Final turnout: 30.6%



All referendum questions are invalid as turnout failed to pass 50%. The referenda were boycotted by governing parties.



➤ https://t.co/Aee87D2X9L#Referendum2025 #ReferendumCGIL #ReferendumCittadinanza