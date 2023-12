Így búcsúzott el Novák Katalin Wolfgang Schäuble-től

Wolfgang Schäuble, an architect of #German🇩🇪 reunification and #European 🇪🇺 integration and a great friend of #Hungary 🇭🇺 passed away. My condolences go out to the family of the former @Bundestag Speaker and @CDU President and everyone mourning him. With Wolfgang Scheuble, we… pic.twitter.com/Hs2ODYJGUr