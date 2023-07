Videón, ahogy az amerikai önkéntesek megrohamozzák az oroszok pozícióit

AMERICANS 🇺🇸 ASSAULT 🇷🇺 POSITIONS IN 🇺🇦



Ukrainian Telegram says:



“Assault of Russian positions by American volunteers.



The trip is the worst part. When you disembark and storm, it's quite easy, to be honest. Russian forces are not used to aggressiveness, speed and a lot of… pic.twitter.com/FF9hxjDdzl