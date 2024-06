Majdnem meghalt az előző Eb-n, most óriási gólt rúgott a dán sztár

Christian Eriksen's game by numbers vs. Slovenia:

78 touches⁠

44/50 passes completed⁠

7 x possession won⁠

7 chances created⁠

5 shots⁠

4/7 duels won⁠

4 touches in opp. box⁠

3 fouls won⁠

1 goal⁠

A fairytale story. ❤️