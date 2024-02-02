People with links to Action for Democracy confess in recently released videos that George Soros may have funded various activities, including the election campaign of the Hungarian left. In videos shared on X and quickly circulating, those close to the speculator - such as Kati Marton, General Wesley Clark or Action for Democracy chief David Koranyi (formerly chief advisor of city diplomacy to Budapest Mayor Gergely Karacsony) - speak candidly.

The Hungarian opposition appears to be unequivocally exposed, with revelations suggesting that George Soros may have actually supported the left wing's 2022 election campaign. In some videos uploaded to the social media platform X and circulated among Hungarians living in the US, members of the organization Action for Democracy (A4D) admit that the infamous financier was the primary sponsor of their activities.

MagaBabe dropped the nuke

The videos posted by someone on an X page, likely set up in support of Donald Trump, have gone viral surprisingly fast on the internet. In the clips published under MagaBabe’s profile, die-hard Soros supporters from A4D’s leadership disclose - among other things - that the US speculator could have channeled millions of dollars to opposition politician Peter Marki-Zay's Everyone’s Hungary Movement (MMM) as well as to the 99 Movement, launched to bolster the primary election campaign of current Budapest Mayor Gergely Karacsony.

So far, three mysterious videos have been released on the X profile in question, offering plenty of intriguing details about Soros's political manipulations unfolding simultaneously in the US political arena and in many other countries, such as Brazil, Turkey, Poland, Slovakia and of course Hungary.

The brewing scandal is anticipated to escalate, given that the content of the videos has the potential to send shockwaves even through US politics.

In fact, the recordings reveal nothing less than Soros’s interference into elections in several countries against leaders he dislikes, in tandem with seeking to influence US domestic politics.

Of course, such claims have been heard before, but until now, the international press has consistently dismissed reports of Soros's attempts to influence elections as conspiracy theories. However, leading A4D officials now openly acknowledge that they intervened, either personally or through left-wing NGOs working to mobilize voters - in last year’s Hungarian elections, as well as in the recent elections in Poland, Slovakia and Brazil.

Soros may have been the sponsor, indeed

In terms of Hungary, the most intriguing revelation in the recently posted footage on X suggests that George Soros may indeed have been the main sponsor behind the millions of dollars channeled to the Hungarian opposition. In one of the videos, Kati Marton, the chair of the A4D board and a long-time associate of Soros, affirms when asked whether Soros was indeed A4D’s main sponsor, and then laughingly warns her interlocutor: "Don't say this.”

Evidence that there have been attempts to conceal the involvement of George Soros can be found in one of the videos, where A4D’s CEO, David Koranyi, brags about the "501 - (C) (4)" classification of the organization in the US, allowing them to conceal the donors of the US-registered NGO.

Another Soros-affiliated A4D board member, General Wesley Clark, a former NATO commander-in-chief, also spills the beans in one of the videos. Mr Clark is asked if there are many Americans who support the opposition in Hungary. "Not as many as I would like. No one like George," General Clark replies, admitting that Soros may indeed be the main sponsor behind the Hungarian left.

After this, the Soros network will find it difficult to hide

It is already evident that the videos, viewed by many and widely discussed not just on US sites but also on various German platforms and pages, will likely cause a major stir worldwide. Moreover, the recent days saw a number of articles about Brazil, suggesting significant attempts to influence Brazilian politics by the US, and particularly by the Soros family. Although the veracity of many serious allegations made in the recordings will obviously need to be counter-checked, it is clear that in many places Soros’s intention to influence is real. This has long been a widely-discussed topic in Hungarian public life, and some details have already been revealed by Hungary’s secret services and press.

It’s an established fact that Action for Democracy (A4D) has served as an intermediary in forwarding billions to the Hungarian opposition ahead of the 2022 parliamentary elections. It has also come to light that the 99 Movement, associated with Budapest Mayor Gergely Karacsony and embroiled in a serious campaign financing scandal related to alleged fundraising boxes, was among those 'receiving support' from A4D, as listed on the organization's website.

So, the videos released appear to debunk claims made by the Hungarian left wing regarding their own financial backing, as the falsehood of the opposition’s narrative was exposed by none other than individuals having ties to A4D. Moreover, the recordings also paint a precise picture of the method by which George Soros may have managed to circumvent Hungarian laws in order to intervene in the Hungarian elections behind the scenes.

