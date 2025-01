Mohamed Szalah bejelentette: ez az utolsó szezonja a Liverpoolban (VIDEÓ)

🚨 𝗕𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗞𝗜𝗡𝗚: Mo Salah has confirmed it's his last season at Liverpool:



🗣️ "I really want to win the Premier League this season as it's my last year at the club. I want to give something special to the City."



