Nem semmi eszközt vetettek be az oroszok a fronton – bemutatkozott a a Gibka-Sz! (FOTÓ)

🇷🇺 First picture of new Gibka-S air defense system based on Tigr-M chassis in SVO zone in ukraine. Today.



Its based on naval 3M-47 "Gibka" turret with "Igla" or "Verba" MANPADS.#Russia #Russian #Russians #Today #Gibka #AirDefense #Missile #Tigr #VSHORAD #Army #Military #SVO pic.twitter.com/NDxTMLyvBZ