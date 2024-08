Ott a potenciál: Szoboszlai lehet „a Liverpool Lampardja” az Anfield Index szerint

Dominik Szoboszlai vs Ipswich:



90 Minutes

61 Touches

42/46 Passing (91%)

3 Chances Created

3 Shots

4 Ball Recoveries

1 Interception

3/5 Ground Duels Won (60%)



7.6 rating via FotMob. Eye test = Direct, full of ideas and confident. Great fit under Arne Slot 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ArTogD08GC