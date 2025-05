Dörgölőzne Trumphoz a lengyel és a román jelölt, de egyelőre Orbán nyomába sem értek

Wow! People are chanting "Donald Trump! Donald Trump! Donald Trump! " and "Karol! Karol! Karol!" at Karol Nawrocki's rally in Zabrze, Poland 🇵🇱



Romanian presidential candidate George Simion just showed up at the rally to support Karol Nawrocki.



Karol Nawrocki is a candidate for…