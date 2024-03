Darabokra szaggatta Ukrajna egyik legmodernebb rendszerét egy orosz rakéta (Videó)

Aww man Russians supposedly destroyed another 🇳🇴NASAMS Launcher near Privolnoye, Zaporizhya Oblast.



This is the 2nd known Destruction of such, and the strong fire+ secondary explosions indicate this is not a decoy.



Supposed Coords: 47.966559 35.043382 (h/t @lost_warinua ) pic.twitter.com/08GxWsTxVw