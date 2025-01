Feröeri útlevelet kapott a magyar játékos, akit most Angliába visznek

Víkingur midfielder Dávid Géza Turi (23) has signed for #Grimsby Town. Been told the price is 650.000 dkk upfront and a sell on clause for around 20%.



He said goodbye to his old teammates yesterday. He also just got his Faroese 🇫🇴passport and can play for the national team.