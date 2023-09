Sokra mentek velük: orosz vadászbombázókat vásároltak, mindegyik lezuhant

#Mali🇲🇱 - Images from the crash site suggest that the Malian Air Force lost its Su-25 reg. TZ-25C (delivered January 2023). CMA reported that their forces had fired on the jet, leading to the crash. There were also very bad weather conditions, another possible cause of the crash. https://t.co/kAGTqhNUze pic.twitter.com/BDLdUJgiOO